OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo speaks during a session of the Russian Energy Week international forum in Moscow, Russia October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

LONDON (Reuters) - It is impossible to eliminate Iranian oil from the global market, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo was quoted as saying by Iranian oil ministry’s news agency SHANA on Thursday.

“There is no need to repeat it. It is impossible to eliminate Iranian oil from the market,” Barkindo said in a visit to Tehran.

The United States has demanded that buyers of Iranian oil stop purchases or face sanctions.