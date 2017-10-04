Iran says OPEC ready to do everything needed for market stability

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Wednesday it is his understanding that all OPEC members want to do everything necessary to stabilize oil markets.
Asked by reporters in Moscow whether an oil production-cutting deal should be extended beyond March, he said:
“We have not discussed with each other in this regard. But it seems that all the OPEC members believe that to make stability on the market ... it’s my sense that all are ready to do everything needed for this situation.”
