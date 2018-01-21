Next OPEC+ ministerial meeting planned for April: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The next Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will be held in April in Saudi Arabia, Russian RIA news agency reported on Sunday, citing an OPEC statement.

It also said that compliance with the global oil production cut deal by OPEC and non-OPEC nations was at 129 percent in December and averaged 107 percent over the whole of last year.

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister urged global oil producing nations on Sunday to extend their cooperation beyond 2018, but said this might mean a new form of deal rather than continuing the same supply cuts that have boosted prices in recent months.