Russia's Novak says compliance with oil output cut deal 102 percent

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that compliance with a global output cut deal in the past nine months had been 102 percent.
He said compliance by OPEC countries had been 100 percent and compliance by non-OPEC countries 106 percent.
Speaking at a business forum in Moscow, Novak said it was too early however to take a decision on whether the output deal should be extended beyond the end of March.
