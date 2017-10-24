Russia's Novak says compliance with oil output cut deal 102 percent

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that compliance with a global output cut deal in the past nine months had been 102 percent.

FILE PHOTO: Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends a joint briefing in Beijing, China May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

He said compliance by OPEC countries had been 100 percent and compliance by non-OPEC countries 106 percent.

Speaking at a business forum in Moscow, Novak said it was too early however to take a decision on whether the output deal should be extended beyond the end of March.

