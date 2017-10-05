FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi oil minister: U.S. shale oil coming to market in 2018 'doesn't bother me'
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 5, 2017 / 8:45 AM / in 13 days

Saudi oil minister: U.S. shale oil coming to market in 2018 'doesn't bother me'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih attends a meeting of the 4th OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee in St. Petersburg, Russia July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil coming to the market is not a concern, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Thursday, adding that demand will absorb it.

“Shale coming in and happening again in 2018 doesn’t bother me at all. The market can absorb it,” he said, speaking at an energy forum in Moscow.

Falih said oil demand was healthy around the world, and there was a steady reduction in global oil inventories.

The rebalancing of oil inventories is well under way, he said. The recovery in oil markets has helped other commodities, he added.

Falih also said that Saudi Arabia was looking at investments in India.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.