3 days ago
Saudi's Falih doesn't rule out more oil cuts but kingdom won't take unilateral action: Al Sharq
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
August 11, 2017 / 5:56 AM / 3 days ago

Saudi's Falih doesn't rule out more oil cuts but kingdom won't take unilateral action: Al Sharq

1 Min Read

Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih attends a meeting of the 4th OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee in St. Petersburg, Russia July 24, 2017.Anton Vaganov

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih does not rule out another oil production cut but stressed that the kingdom will not take any unilateral action, the Saudi-owned Al Sharq Al Awsat newspaper reported on Friday.

The prospect of continued output cuts is on the table, and if any further action is needed, whether to extend or change production levels, it will be studied in a timely manner and agreed upon by all the producers, the paper cited Falih as saying.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Kim Coghill

