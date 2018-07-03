Saudi, Russian energy ministers agree continued oil market coordination

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih discussed the oil market developments with his Russian counterpart, and both agreed to continue close coordination in the interest of producers, consumers and the global economy, according to a statement by the Saudi Energy Ministry on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih arrives for an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

Falih spoke with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak on Monday and discussed the need to modify the current monitoring process accordingly and agreed to task a joint OPEC and non-OPEC committee known as the JTC with developing and recommending a suitable process to be considered by the ministerial JMMC panel.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed with Russia and other oil-producing allies last month to raise output from July, with Saudi Arabia pledging a “measurable” supply boost but giving no specific numbers.

(This version of the story has been refiled to clarify Falih spoke with, not met, Novak in second paragraph)