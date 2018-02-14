FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Winter Olympics
February 14, 2018 / 9:33 AM / a day ago

American Biesemeyer ruled out of downhill due to injury

Simon Evans

1 Min Read

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - American Tommy Biesemeyer has been ruled out of the Olympic downhill after suffering an ankle injury during training, the U.S Ski and Snowboard Federation said in a statement on Wednesday.

Biesemeyer, ranked 40th in the world, was taken by team medical staff to a local clinic where he was treated and released but he will not be able to ski in Thursday’s rescheduled downhill.

Feb 5, 2018; PyeongChang, KOR; Teammates Bryce Bennett, left, and Tommy Biesemeyer, of the USA men's alpine speed team, laugh during a press conference in the Gangwon Room of the Main Press Center in PyeongChang, South Korea. Mandatory Credit: Eric Seals-USA TODAY Sports

The 29-year-old, at his first Olympics, said it was hard to keep a positive outlook.

“I wonder why this happens. It is hard to not think if there is a deeper meaning to it all. You are supposed to be optimistic in times like these and say something like, ‘I will come back stronger than ever’. But I just can’t bring myself to do it,” he said.

“I am honored to have been named to Team USA and walking in the Opening Ceremony is a moment I’ll never forget,” he added.

Biesemeyer’s place in the American downhill team will be taken by Ryan Cochran-Siegle.

Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.