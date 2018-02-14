Women's slalom postponed until Friday

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - The Olympic women’s slalom event at Yongpyong Alpine Center on Wednesday was postponed until Friday due to gusting winds, organizers said.

It is the third time in the opening four days of competition that an Alpine skiing event at the Pyeongchang Olympics has been postponed due to the wind.

The original schedule planned for women’s and men’s events to be held on separate days.

But the postponements mean that Thursday will see the men’s downhill and the women’s giant slalom while on Friday, the men will compete in super-G while the women will be in slalom action.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams said there was still “plenty” of time left in the schedule for all the Alpine events to be held.

“If the wind continues to blow for then next 15 days it might be a problem but at present everything is ok,” Adams said.

“FIS (the International Ski Federation) is used to disruption, by wind, too much snow or too little snow.”