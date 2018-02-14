Wind delays Nordic Combined start

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - The strong winds in Pyeongchang continued to cause havoc with the Olympic sports schedule on Wednesday, delaying the start of the Nordic Combined normal hill competition at the Alpensia resort.

Despite the top of the jump being protected by nets, the trial run for the ski jumping part of the competition was due to start at 1345 local time (0445 GMT), but that was pushed back by half an hour as organizers hoped the gusting winds would subside.