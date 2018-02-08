FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 8:00 AM / a day ago

South Korea's Moon to meet North Koreans on Saturday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in will meet members of North Korea’s Olympics delegation on Saturday, including North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, the Blue House said on Thursday.

Moon will also hold a lunch with the North Korean delegation, his spokesman, Kim Eui-kyeom, told a media briefing. The location has yet to be confirmed, according to a Blue House official who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.

(This version of the story corrects to clarify location has not been confirmed)

Reporting by Christine Kim and Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
