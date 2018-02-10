Quotes from Pyeongchang Winter Games on day one

(Reuters) - Following are some memorable quotes from the Pyeongchang Olympics on Saturday:

“It was so much happiness but also relief, but most of all pure joy” - cross-country skier Charlotte Kalla of Sweden on crossing the finish line in the women’s skiathlon to win the first gold medal of Pyeongchang 2018.

“People don’t talk about what happens after the Olympics for athletes. There’s huge depression. You see (on) social media everyone is smiling, but it’s really a facade. It’s like a sugar high and you crash” - Jamaican bobsledder Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian on the emptiness felt by many after every Winter Games.

“Last year I’ve not done as much as I could do at home because the training just has to take priority. But we’re always trying to help out where we can, whether it’s feeding calves before we go to the gym in the morning or milking at weekends at home” - British men’s curling skip Kyle Smith on how preparations for the Games affected his family’s farm business.

“I‘m not going to work on anything. I‘m just going to go home, eat some pizza and relax for tomorrow (Sunday)” - Norwegian snowboarder Marcus Kleveland on his plans after qualifying for the men’s slopestyle final.

“I could never imagine myself even in the same sentence as Michael Phelps. It’s extremely flattering but it’s apples and oranges” - American Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin plays on comparisons with 23-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Phelps.

“I don’t actually. I just listen to the snow. It kind of distracted me to ride with it during contests. There’s so much going on” - American snowboarder Redmond Gerard on whether he listens to music while competing.