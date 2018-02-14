Quotes from the Pyeongchang Winter Games day five

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - Following are some memorable quotes from the Pyeongchang Olympics on Wednesday:

“Here you are doing this really wonderful thing, traveling around the world. But you feel depressed because the pressure to perform beats you down, you feel relegated to a number or you are lonely.” - American Alpine skier Tim Jitloff on the mental challenges that Olympic athletes face.

“You never know if we will be back on Olympic ice again, so we promised each other no matter what happens, mistakes or not, that we were going to be present every single second and to soak in the moment.” - American figure skater Alexa Scimeca Knierim on skating with her husband Chris at the Olympics.

“I was very emotional today. Even when I was putting on my make-up, I was already crying. I just felt very nervous. But after we got on the ice and finished our routine I realized there’s all there is to it.” - Chinese figure skater Wenjing Sui on the pressure before the pairs competition.

”It’s a risk that we take but there’s so many risks in life. I always laugh that the most dangerous thing we do is driving to the mountains every day. - American halfpipe gold medalist Shaun White on the increasingly dangerous tricks in snowboarding.

“I think about what I did when I was 17 and it is not even close. It is so impressive to be here at the Olympics when he is 17. It is very impressive.” - Swedish ice hockey player Joel Lundqvist on his young team mate Rasmus Dahlin.

“Anything from a high-five, to a ‘good job’, to a slap on the back, to help with lines. In this kind of sport where it’s every man for himself, if someone is willing to go the extra mile, even if it’s just to tell you that you’re doing good, that means the world to an athlete like myself who’s on the biggest stage in a sport.” - Jamaica’s skeleton athlete Anthony Watson on support during the Olympics.