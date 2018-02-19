Quotes from the Pyeongchang Winter Games on day 10

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - Following are memorable quotes from the Pyeongchang Olympics on Monday:

“If you have something (you feel) passion (for), you can do whatever you want, and this is what I want.” - Japanese snowboarder Yuka Fujimori, the oldest competitor in the field at 31, said after upstaging most of her younger rivals to qualify second overall.

“I‘m rapping. I‘m singing a song, just amping myself up. Every run, same song. Riles me up.” - Canadian freestyle skier Cassie Sharpe topped qualifying in women’s halfpipe while singing Ante Up by U.S. rap duo M.O.P.

“It sounds weird, but when I do it I know it’s game mode. You can just think about the game while you brush your teeth, it’s kind of nice.” - Danish curler Mathilde Halse on her pre-competition ritual of brushing her teeth before every game.

“He’s really been such a great support and I get nervous for him but always just try to send him good vibes and love, and I‘m always at the bottom to give him a hug when he comes down.” - American snowboarder Jamie Anderson on watching her boyfriend Tyler Nicholson compete for Canada in the big air competitions.

“You train four years for this one game, but the time that it takes and the amount of work and sacrifice it takes, not just the 23 players on this roster but those who worked hard to get on this team and did not make it. This is what we worked for, the chance to win a gold medal.” - American women’s ice hockey player Monique Lamoureux-Morando on being one win away from a gold medal.

“My worst nightmare at the Olympics. I told myself ‘you have to keep going’. That’s what we did, and we have to be proud of ourselves, delivering a great performance with that happening.” - French ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis on suffering a wardrobe malfunction at the start of her Olympic short dance program.