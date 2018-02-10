Slopestyle qualifying delayed due to 'technical maintenance'

PYEONGCHANG (Reuters) - Snowboarding at Pyeongchang 2018 got off to a rocky start with the qualification for the men’s slopestyle event delayed for what officials described as ‘technical maintenance’.

The event had been scheduled to start at 1000 local time (0100 GMT), but had still not begun by 1030 and American Chris Corning, due to be first out the blocks, was left waiting at the top of the slope.

A venue official also suggested the wind conditions, which only registered 3.5 kph before the start of the competition, could be a factor for the delay.

There are two heats, with the second scheduled to start at 1130 local time (0230 GMT).

Each athlete has two runs with their best score counting towards qualification.

The top six from each heat progress to Sunday’s final.