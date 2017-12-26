FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
In blow to finances, Oman postpones VAT introduction: local media
Sections
Featured
Apple faces lawsuits after saying it slows down aging iPhones
Technology
Apple faces lawsuits after saying it slows down aging iPhones
Less than 1,000 IS fighters remain in Iraq, Syria: coalition
MIDDLE EAST
Less than 1,000 IS fighters remain in Iraq, Syria: coalition
Exodus of Rohingya refugees
Myanmar Violence
Exodus of Rohingya refugees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 26, 2017 / 4:29 AM / a day ago

In blow to finances, Oman postpones VAT introduction: local media

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Oman will delay the introduction of a 5 percent value-added tax until 2019 instead of introducing it next year as originally planned, local media reported late on Monday, a decision that may hurt its effort to strengthen shaky state finances.

All six countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council agreed among themselves to impose VAT at the start of 2018. But while Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are set to go ahead on Jan. 1, other countries have been slow to make the necessary legislative and administrative preparations.

To boost state revenues, which have been strained by years of low oil prices, Oman will impose a new tax on sugary drinks and tobacco products by mid-2018, the Times of Oman reported, quoting finance ministry sources. Some other GCC members introduced such a tax this year.

The International Monetary Fund has estimated a 5 percent VAT in Oman could raise about 1.7 percent of gross domestic product, or around $1.3 billion, for the government.

Earlier this month, Fitch Ratings cut Oman’s credit rating by one notch to BBB-minus - just above junk territory - with a negative outlook, citing the country’s big budget deficit, which it estimated at 12.8 percent of gross domestic product in 2017. Standard & Poor’s already rates Omani debt as junk.

Oman’s state budget deficit for the first 10 months of 2017 narrowed to 3.20 billion rials ($8.31 billion) from 4.81 billion rials a year earlier, according to finance ministry data.

Tax experts in the region believe Kuwait will also lag considerably in introducing VAT, partly because of its slow-moving civil service and because its relatively independent parliament may want a say in the process. Bahraini officials have said VAT is expected by mid-2018.

A Qatari finance ministry source told Reuters that Doha was likely to introduce VAT in the second quarter of 2018, but the ministry has not formally announced a date and the tax wasn’t included in the 2018 state budget. The source acknowledged that VAT revenues might only start appearing in the fourth quarter.

Reporting by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.