OPEC, non-OPEC ministers recommend 9-month oil cut extension

VIENNA (Reuters) - A ministerial committee of OPEC and non-OPEC producers including Russia and Saudi Arabia recommended on Wednesday that OPEC and non-OPEC allies extend oil production cuts by nine months at a meeting the following day.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak arrives for a meeting with OPEC oil ministers at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

“That’s one of the recommendations,” Kuwait’s Oil Minister Essam al-Marzouq told reporters when asked whether the committee had agreed on a nine-month extension.

An OPEC source also confirmed that the ministerial meeting agreed with the earlier proposal to extend production cuts until the end of 2018.