March 8, 2018 / 6:36 PM / in a day

France's TF1 and Orange sign a new distribution deal on channels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Orange (ORAN.PA) has signed a new deal to broadcast channels owned by Groupe TF1 (TFFP.PA), the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday, following a dispute the two were embroiled in over distribution fees.

Orange had said earlier this week it was ready to stop transmitting some channels if TF1, controlled by conglomerate Bouygues (BOUY.PA), continued to demand fees for content that was available via other distributors for free.

    It was not immediately clear how the conflict had been resolved.

    France’s Canal Plus pay-TV group, part of Vivendi (VIV.PA), had earlier this month said it was suspending broadcasts of TF1 channels, also citing “unreasonable” fees demanded of distributors.

    Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Matthias Blamont

