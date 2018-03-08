Top shareholders in talks to sell control of Orbotech: report

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Leading shareholders in Orbotech (ORBK.O) are holding talks in the United States for the sale of a controlling stake in the Israeli technology firm, TheMarker financial news website reported on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for Orbotech declined to comment.

Shares in Orbotech, which makes automated optical inspection systems for use in the manufacture of printed circuit boards and flat panel displays, have increased 450 percent in the past five years. It has a market value of $2.7 billion.

Businessman Jacob Richter is the largest individual shareholder in the company with a 5.4 percent stake and his brother Yochai, who serves as chairman, owns 2.1 percent. Renaissance Technologies owns 5.5 percent.

TheMarker did not provide details on the size of the stake or the price being discussed.