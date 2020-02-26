Tesla, Panasonic end solar cell partnership: Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: The front hood logo on a 2018 Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is shown in this photo illustration taken in Cardiff, California, U.S., June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tesla and Panasonic are ending their partnership to produce solar cells, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday, as the Japanese electronics company ramps up efforts to divest unprofitable businesses.

The report comes weeks after Tesla said it brought on partners such as South Korea’s LG Chem and China’s CATL, diversifying away from Panasonic as its only battery supplier for electronic vehicles.

The companies intend to continue working together on automotive batteries for Tesla’s electric vehicles, the Nikkei said.