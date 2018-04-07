Earthquake measuring 6.5 magnitude strikes Papua New Guinea: EMSC

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A powerful 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck the remote highlands of Papua New Guinea on Saturday, the European earthquake monitoring service reported.

The very shallow quake was only two kms (1.2 miles) deep and 93 km (58 miles) southwest of Porgera in the Enga province, said the EMSC.

Quakes are common in Papua New Guinea, which sits on the Pacific’s “Ring of Fire”, a hotspot for seismic activity due to friction between tectonic plates.