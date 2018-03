LONDON (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck on Saturday around 180 kilometers (112 miles) southwest of Rabaul in Papua New Guinea, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

It said the quake was measured at a depth of 60 km (40 miles).

In a brief statement, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said: “Based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected.”