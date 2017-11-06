FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. commerce chief Ross says nothing improper about investments: BBC reporter
November 6, 2017 / 7:38 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

U.S. commerce chief Ross says nothing improper about investments: BBC reporter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said there was nothing improper about his investments in a shipping firm with significant ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, a BBC journalist reported on Monday.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross listens as U.S. President Donald Trump meets with members of his cabinet at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. media, citing leaked documents from an offshore law firm, said partnerships used by Ross have a 31 percent stake in Navigator Holdings, which the New York Times said earns millions of dollars a year transporting gas for Russian petrochemical firm Sibur.

“The fact that (Sibur) happens to be called a Russian company does not mean there’s any evil in it,” Ross said, according to a BBC journalist on Twitter reporting the content of an interview with Ross.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
