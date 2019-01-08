Swiss firm Sika offers to buy French chemical maker Parex for $2.6 billion

(Reuters) - Sika AG (SIKA.S) said on Tuesday it made an offer to buy French chemical company Parex from a fund owned by CVC Capital Partners for an enterprise value of 2.5 billion Swiss francs ($2.55 billion).

The acquisition is expected to generate annual synergies of CHF 80 million-100 million, the Swiss construction chemicals maker said.

Sika said the deal is expected to add to its earnings per share starting the first full year post closing.