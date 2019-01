FILE PHOTO: 2017 BET Awards – Show – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 25/06/2017 - Chris Brown performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. singer Chris Brown was arrested in Paris on Monday morning with two other people on suspicion of rape, a French police source said on Tuesday.

The arrests were first reported by Closer magazine, which said the three men had been detained after a 24-year-old woman alleged she was raped at Brown’s hotel suite on the night of Jan 15.