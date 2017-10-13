Goldman exploring options for stake in Weinstein Co

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Friday it was exploring options for the stake it holds in the Weinstein Co following allegations of sexual harassment against co-Chairman Harvey Weinstein.

Harvey Weinstein, Co-Chairman of The Weinstein Company, speaks at the UBS 40th Annual Global Media and Communications Conference in New York, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

“There is no place for the inexcusable behavior that had been reported, and we strongly condemn it,” Andrew Williams, a spokesman for Goldman, said in an email.

He said Goldman held a stake worth less than $1 million in The Weinstein Co.

Harvey Weinstein, who has produced or distributed Oscar-winning movies including “Shakespeare in Love” and “Chicago”, was ousted from the Weinstein Co on Sunday.

The Weinstein Company did not respond to emails and calls seeking comment.