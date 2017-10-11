FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Academy of Motion Pictures to meet over allegations against Weinstein
#Film News
October 11, 2017 / 9:01 PM / in 6 days

Academy of Motion Pictures to meet over allegations against Weinstein

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Film producer Harvey Weinstein attends the 2016 amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan, New York February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

(Reuters) - The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organizes the Oscars, said on Wednesday that it would hold a special meeting on Saturday to discuss allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein.

“The Academy finds the conduct described in the allegations against Harvey Weinstein to be repugnant, abhorrent, and antithetical to the high standards of the Academy and the creative community it represents,” the Academy said in a statement.

“The Board of Governors will be holding a special meeting on Saturday, October 14, to discuss the allegations against Weinstein and any actions warranted by the Academy.”

Weinstein’s spokeswoman Sallie Hofmeister did not immediately return a request for comment on the Academy’s statement.

The statement follows allegations that Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted a number of women over the past three decades.

Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

Earlier on Wednesday, Weinstein was suspended from the British film academy BAFTA.

“In light of recent very serious allegations, BAFTA has informed Harvey Weinstein that his membership has been suspended, effective immediately,” the academy said in a statement.

Weinstein won an Oscar in 1999 for producing best picture winner “Shakespeare in Love.”

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Toni Reinhold

