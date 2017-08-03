Kanye West sues tour insurers for $10 million over canceled shows

Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue in Toronto, Canada July 26, 2015. Matt Detrich-USA TODAY Sports via REUTERS

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Rapper Kanye West has sued Lloyd's of London for nearly $10 million in insurance payouts he claims he is owed after canceling his tour last year when he was hospitalized with a "serious, debilitating medical condition."

West's tour company, Very Good Touring Inc., filed the lawsuit claiming breach of contract in federal court in Los Angeles on Tuesday, saying that syndicates of Lloyd's of London insurance market had delayed paying the rapper's claim for his canceled shows.

The lawsuit said the Lloyd's syndicates had suggested "they may deny coverage of the claim on the unsupportable contention that use of marijuana by Kanye caused the medical condition."

West, 40, abruptly canceled his Saint Pablo tour in November 2016 with more than 20 shows left. He was hospitalized following a week of no-shows, curtailed concerts and political rants.

The lawsuit, which seeks a jury trial, says West has submitted evidence to prove his medical condition did not allow him to continue the tour.

It said his behavior at his Nov. 19 concert in Sacramento, California, was "strained, confused and erratic." The next day, the rest of his tour was canceled and on Nov. 21, West was admitted to a Los Angeles psychiatric facility with what the lawsuit called a "serious, debilitating medical condition."

He was released on Nov. 29, and is still being treated, the lawsuit said. Details of his ailment have never been released.

Lloyd's is an insurance market housing more than 80 syndicates in London. Spokesman Stewart Todd said in a statement the company could not comment on the specifics of the West case.