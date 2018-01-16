Kim Kardashian announces birth of third child, this one by surrogate

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband Kanye West announced their third child on Tuesday, a girl born to a surrogate.

FILE PHOTO - Musician Kanye West (L) and wife Kim Kardashian arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" in the Manhattan borough of New York, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kardashian said in a message on her app.

The couple thanked the unidentified surrogate “who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give.”

They said the baby was born on Monday but they did not announce a name.

Kardashian, 37, and West are already parents to North, 4, and Saint, 2. The “Keeping Up with the Kadashians” reality and social media star has said she decided to use a surrogate after doctors warned of serious health risks if she became pregnant again.

Kardashian has given detailed accounts on her blog about the difficulties she experienced during her two labors.

Two of Kardashian’s sisters are also expecting babies. Khloe Kardashian, 33, announced in December that she is six months pregnant with her basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thomas, while their half-sister Kylie Jenner, 20, is reported to be expecting her first child soon.

The arrival of Kardashian and West’s third child swiftly became on of the top five trending topics on Twitter.