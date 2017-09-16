FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rosie O'Donnell 'saddened' by news of ex-wife's death
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hollywood News
September 15, 2017 / 9:43 PM / in a month

Rosie O'Donnell 'saddened' by news of ex-wife's death

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Comedian and talk show host Rosie O‘Donnell said she was saddened on Friday by the news that her ex-wife had died of an apparent suicide.

O‘Donnell’s former wife Michelle Rounds, whom she was married to from 2012 to 2015, was found dead at her home earlier this week, celebrity news publication TMZ.com said.

“I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife Krista, and their child,” O‘Donnell said in a statement.

O‘Donnell and Rounds were married in a hospital ceremony in 2012, while Rounds was being treated for benign tumors and shortly after O‘Donnell had suffered a heart attack.

The couple divorced in 2015 and were engaged in a custody battle over their then 2-year-old daughter Dakota. O‘Donnell said last year that she had sole custody of their daughter.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.