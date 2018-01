PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech soft drinks maker Karlovarske mineralni vody (KMV) will buy PepsiCo PEP.N operations in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, the mineral water producer said on Monday.

KMV said that annual sales of the three businesses were around 4.2 billion crowns ($202.44 million) combined and the acquisition was subject to approval by antimonopoly authorities, expected to be completed in the first half of 2018.