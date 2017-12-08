FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PepsiCo to move to Nasdaq after nearly a century with NYSE
#Deals - Americas
December 8, 2017 / 10:45 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

PepsiCo to move to Nasdaq after nearly a century with NYSE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) is moving its listing to the Nasdaq, ending a century-long association with the New York Stock Exchange.

FILE PHOTO - A bottle of Pepsi is seen in this photo illustration taken in Willmette, Illinois February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

“We believe this move will provide us with greater cost-effectiveness and access to Nasdaq’s unique portfolio of tools and services to connect with our investors more efficiently,” Jamie Caulfield, Pepsi’s senior vice president of investor relations, said in a statement.

According to the NYSE, PepsiCo traces its listing date to Dec. 18, 1919, when it was known as Loft Inc.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Dec. 20.

On the tech-heavy Nasdaq, Pepsi will join some of the most valuable companies in the world such as Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O).

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
