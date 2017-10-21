FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru Congress passes bill to legalize medical marijuana
#Health
October 20, 2017 / 12:16 PM / in 4 days

Peru Congress passes bill to legalize medical marijuana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru’s conservative Congress passed a bill to legalize medical marijuana late on Thursday with a 68-5 vote in favor of allowing cannabis oil to be produced, imported and commercialized.

FILE PHOTO: Ana Alvarez gives her son Anthony a spoonful of marijuana oil to soothe the symptoms of tuberous sclerosis and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome at her house in Lima, Peru, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo/File Photo

President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski had proposed the measure after police cracked down on a group of mothers making cannabis oil in a makeshift laboratory to treat their epileptic children.

Regulations for producing and commercializing cannabis oil will be written in 60 days, ruling party lawmaker Alberto Belaunde said.

“Thousands of patients and their family members will have hope and a better quality of life,” said Belaunde.

Peru’s neighbors Chile and Colombia have already legalized marijuana for medical purposes. Uruguay has fully legalized growing and selling marijuana for any use.

Reporting By Marco Aquino; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
