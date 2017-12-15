Peru central bank head suggests he is disappointed in Kuczynski

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank chief Julio Velarde suggested that he was disappointed in President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski on Friday, as the political leader faces calls to resign or face impeachment by the opposition-ruled Congress.

FILE PHOTO - Julio Velarde, president of the Central Bank of Peru, talks to the media during a news conference in Lima, Peru, August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Kuczynski has denied any wrongdoing related to payments that a company he owns received from Brazil’s scandal-plagued builder Odebrecht a decade ago and vowed to defend himself from the threats of impeachment.

Asked by journalists if he was disappointed in Kuczynski, a 79-year-old former Wall Street banker elected last year, Velarde said: “I had a very good image of him but I’ll leave it at that.”

Velarde added that he did not expect the country’s political crisis to affect economic growth or discourage investments as long as constitutional order was respected, and that the bank was ready to intervene in the local foreign exchange market to curb temporary volatility.

Peru's sol currency PEN=PE PEN= depreciated by more than 1 percent against the dollar in midday trading on Friday and Lima's select stock index .SPBLPSPT was down 0.3 percent.