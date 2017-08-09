FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras fuel distribution IPO may come this year: chairman
August 9, 2017 / 8:07 PM / 2 months ago

Petrobras fuel distribution IPO may come this year: chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of state-run oil company Petrobras is pictured in the company headquarters in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The chairman of Petróleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) on Wednesday said an initial public offering (IPO) of the Brazilian state-controlled oil company’s fuel distribution unit could happen this year.

Petrobras, as the company is known, plans to sell shares in the BR Distribuidora unit to cut debt and refocus on core activities. Chairman Nelson Carvalho told reporters at an event in São Paulo that the board has yet to decide on a timeframe for the IPO.

Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by James Dalgleish

