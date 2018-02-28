Petrobras near conclusion of discussions for refining partnerships: CEO

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA Chief Executive Pedro Parente said on Wednesday the company is “very close” to concluding discussions regarding future partnerships in refining in Brazil.

Parente said during a presentation at an oil seminar in Rio that talks with Chinese investors for a possible capital injection in the Comperj refining complex in Rio continue. Petrobras has nearly 100 percent of the refining capacity in Brazil and plans to open up the sector to partners.