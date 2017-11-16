FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines government optimistic will meet 2017 growth target - minister
#Business News
November 16, 2017 / 2:23 AM / a day ago

Philippines government optimistic will meet 2017 growth target - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine Economic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said on Thursday the government is optimistic it will meet its economic growth target of 6.5-7.5 percent for this year.

The Philippine economy, one of the fastest growing in Asia, expanded by a quicker than forecast 6.9 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier.

“We are on track to meeting the full-year target range,” Pernia told a media briefing.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
