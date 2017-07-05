FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Philippines' annual inflation eases for 2nd straight month in June
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
technology
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 5, 2017 / 1:27 AM / a month ago

Philippines' annual inflation eases for 2nd straight month in June

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A view of a vegetable market in La Trinidad, Benguet in northern Philippines August 6, 2016.Erik De Castro

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' annual inflation eased for a second straight month in June due to slower price increases in food and transport, data from the statistics agency showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 2.8 percent in June, the lowest since January and below economists' forecast for an increase of 3.0 percent. The central bank had a 2.4-3.2 percent estimate for June.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel items, was 2.6 percent in June, slowing from 2.9 percent in May.

Prices rose 0.1 percent in June from May.

On June 22, policymakers left key interest rates unchanged and cut their forecast for inflation this year to 3.1 percent from 3.4 percent, still within the central bank's 2-4 percent target range.

Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Sam Holmes

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.