Pinterest beats revenue, user add estimates; shares rise

FILE PHOTO - A banner celebrating the IPO of Pinterest Inc. hangs on the front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Pinterest Inc beat analysts’ estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, as it added more monthly active users and earned higher revenue per user, sending its share up 9% in extended trading.

The company has added augmented reality features to enhance visual search in its platform and entered markets such as Denmark, Norway and Switzerland in its attempt to drive user growth.

Pinterest posted on average revenue of $1.22 per user globally in the fourth quarter, beating analysts’ expectation of $1.14, according to research firm FactSet. Revenue per user was $1.06 a year earlier.

Monthly active users jumped 26% to 335 million globally, above expectation of 331.3 million, according to FactSet.

Total revenue surged 46% to $400 million, topping estimate of $371.2 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company forecast 2020 revenue of up to $1.52 billion, while analysts were expecting $1.50 billion.

Pinterest generates revenue by placing ads on pins or posts that users, or “Pinners”, upload to its platform.

The company reported a net loss of $35.7 million, or 6 cents per share.

Excluding certain items, the company earned 12 cents per share, beating estimate of 8 cents.