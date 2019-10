FILE PHOTO: A guest hold up a phone during the Pinterest Inc. IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Pinterest Inc (PINS.N) on Thursday fell short of Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue, sending its shares down 20% in extended trading.

Total revenue rose about 47% to $279.7 million, but was below analysts’ average estimate of $280.6 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.