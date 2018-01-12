FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pitney Bowes gets interest from Blackstone, Carlyle: FT, citing Bloomberg
#Deals - Americas
January 12, 2018 / 1:01 AM / a day ago

Pitney Bowes gets interest from Blackstone, Carlyle: FT, citing Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. mail management company Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI.N) has received takeover interest from private equity firms Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) and Carlyle Group LP (CG.O), according to the Financial Times, citing a Bloomberg report. on.ft.com/2muFfyo

Pitney’s shares closed up nearly 15 percent on Thursday.

    “We do not comment on rumors or speculation,” a Pitney Bowes spokeswoman told Reuters.

    Blackstone declined to comment, while Carlyle could not be immediately reached for comment.

    Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru and Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
