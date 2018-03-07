FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Deals - Europe
March 7, 2018 / 10:43 AM / in a day

Merger between Poland's PKN Orlen and Lotos beneficiary: Lotos CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - A planned merger between Poland’s PKN Orlen and Grupa Lotos is beneficiary for both companies, Marcin Jastrzebski, the chief executive officer of Lotos said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A man fixes PKN Orlen logo, Poland's top oil refiner, at their petrol station in Warsaw, Poland April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

“Nobody who has an interest in capital markets and oil companies has any doubt that such a merger is beneficial for both firms,” Jastrzebski told a press conference.

Related Coverage

In late February, PKN Orlen said it plans to merge with Lotos. The two companies are the country’s biggest refiners and both are state-controlled.

Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Marcin Goettig; Writing by Lidia Kelly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.