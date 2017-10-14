FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland to quit $9.2 billion precautionary IMF credit line: finance ministry
October 14, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 7 days ago

Poland to quit $9.2 billion precautionary IMF credit line: finance ministry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will quit a precautionary Flexible Credit Line (FCL) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) worth $9.2 billion, the country’s Finance Ministry said on Saturday.

Mateusz Morawiecki speaks at the Reuters Central & Eastern Europe Investment Summit at his office in Warsaw, Poland May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

“We are resigning from a $9.2 billion credit line from the IMF,” the Finance Ministry said on Twitter, quoting Finance Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. “The Polish economy is in such a good situation that we can do it.”

Poland’s state budget posted a record surplus of 4.9 billion zloty ($1.36 billion) for the period from January to August, thanks to, among other things, a steep rise in revenue from the value-added tax as economic growth has neared 4 percent.

“I have taken the decision to quit the FCL after an analysis of tax data, macroeconomic parameters, assessment of our budget stability and currency reserves,” the ministry said quoting Morawiecki.

In January, the Executive Board of the IMF approved a two-year arrangement for Poland under the Flexible Credit Line (FCL) with access in an amount equivalent to SDR 6.5 billion, worth about 8.2 billion euros at that time.

It was not immediately clear whether Poland would let the current FCL agreement expire or withdraw beforehand.

Poland has since 2009 had a FCL agreement in place to use at times of crisis, but has never drawn on the funds. In December 2016, Poland asked the IMF to halve the value of the FCL.

Reporting by Marcin Goettig, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
