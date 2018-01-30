Polish power grid operator to work with Israeli utility on cyber-security

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish power grid operator PSE said on Tuesday it will cooperate with Israel Electric Corporation Limited to fight potential cyber threats in the energy sector.

PSE said the Israeli utility was a leader in its region in the cybersecurity field.

PSE started a computer emergency response team (CERT) at the end of 2016 to help maintain cybersecurity. The special unit has already started cooperation with its counterparts in the United States and Norway.

“We gain an experienced partner, effective in fighting cybercrime. This is extremely important at a time when cybercriminals and cyber-terrorists develop cooperation among themselves and create more and more advanced tools of attacks,” PSE Chief Executive Eryk Klossowski was quoted as saying in a statement.

PSE had said in the past that its IT systems are being regularly targeted by cybercriminals, but the attempts are successfully repelled.