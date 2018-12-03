Poland's PM has no reasons to lose trust in central bank head: Rzeczpospolita

FILE PHOTO: Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives at an extraordinary EU leaders summit to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement in Brussels, Belgium November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has no reasons not to trust the central bank governor Adam Glapinski, the head of the prime minister’s office, Michal Dworczyk, told Rzeczpospolita daily.

In November Polish tabloid Fakt said Glapinski may resign after the former head of Polish financial market regulator, Marek Chrzanowski, had quit amid corruption allegations.

Glapinski said he was not going to resign and expressed a positive view regarding Chrzanowski.

“There are no reasons for the prime minister to lose trust in the head of the central bank,” Dworczyk told Rzeczpospolita in an interview published on Monday.

“Mister Adam Glapinski was Chrzanowski’s lecturer, cooperated with him in the Monetary Policy Council and probably this is why this high opinion about the competence and knowledge of KNF former head,” Dworczyk added.

Chrzanowski was charged with corruption and placed in custody for two months last week.

He is accused of asking Getin Noble Bank (GNB.WA) to hire a specific lawyer and pay him a salary equal to 1 percent of the bank’s capitalization, around $10.5 million, in return for “support” for the mid-tier lender.

On Saturday, a spokeswoman at the Warsaw court said that the central bank had asked the court to ban internet articles which suggest that the bank might have been involved the corruption scandal.