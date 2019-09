Polish President Andrzej Duda and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speak during a press conference in Warsaw, Poland September 2, 2019. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Michael Pence signed a joint declaration with Poland on 5G network security on Monday, according to a Reuters reporter present during the signing ceremony.

The United States has been putting pressure on its allies to exclude Chinese telecoms giant Huawei from the roll-out of 5G mobile networks.

Related Coverage U.S. and Poland urge tough checks on 5G suppliers