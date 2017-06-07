FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
SRB changed tack on Popular wind down due to liquidity crunch
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
technology
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Americas
June 7, 2017 / 9:57 AM / 2 months ago

SRB changed tack on Popular wind down due to liquidity crunch

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The EU's Single Resolution Board (SRB) switched tactics for the wind-down of Spain's Banco Popular, preferring its sale to Banco Santander as Popular's liquidity situation worsened sharply, a senior SRB official said.

At a news conference, SRB Chair Elke Koenig and senior official Dominique Laboureix said the outflow of deposits at Spain's sixth largest bank was so rapid that the Board had to act overnight to resolve the situation rather than wait, as would be more typical, until a weekend.

SRB plans drawn up months ago for a possible resolution of Popular had not been for such an outright sale, Laboureix said, but had changed strategy because of the liquidity situation.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Robin Emmott

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.