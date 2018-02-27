FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 9:46 AM / a day ago

Portugal business, consumer confidence steady in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s business confidence was flat at 1.9 in February compared to the previous month, but rose from 1.4 a year earlier, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Tuesday.

The economic climate indicator, which measures business confidence, last year hit its highest level since 2002, at 2.2 in September, amid strong economic growth.

The consumer confidence indicator, which had reached an all-time high of 2.5 last July, stood at 1.3 this month, the same as in January, but sharply higher than a negative reading of 4.4 a year ago.

Reporting By Andrei Khalip

