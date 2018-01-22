Breakingviews - The Exchange: Trian's Nelson Peltz

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Fresh from successfully gaining a seat on the board of Procter & Gamble, the biggest proxy fight in corporate American history, the founder and CEO of Trian Fund Management sat down for a discussion at Times Square on how investors can better engage with, and improve, the companies they own.
Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2n0Fwtm
