Prudential talks to buyers for $13 billion British annuities book: Sky

(Reuters) - Britain’s Prudential (PRU.L) plans to break up its 10 billion pound ($13 billion) British pensions annuities book into four parts, in a move that could see the insurer leave its domestic market, Sky News said.

The company has contacted potential buyers in the last few weeks, Sky News said on Monday. bit.ly/2h6AcRL

The portfolio would be divided into four parts of between 2-3 billion pounds each, Sky said citing a person briefed on the insurer’s plans.

Rothesay Life, Legal & General (LGEN.L) and Pension Insurance Corporation were potential buyers according to the media report.

A spokesman for Prudential said the insurer does not “comment on market rumor and speculation”.